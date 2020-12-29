Where are we drafting Travis Kelce in 2021?
Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.
What was Sean Payton thinking?What was Jon Gruden thinking?In an eventful Week 16 that culminated with a first-round draft pick going from maskless to jobless and the New England Patriots getting swept for the first time in 20 years, two of the NFL’s most seasoned coaches made decisions that had football fans scratching their heads.Let’s start with:PAYTON’S PLANOn Christmas night, Saints running back Alvin Kamara tied a 91-year-old NFL record by rushing for six touchdowns in a 52-33 wipeout of the Minnesota Vikings.He was denied a shot at a seventh score not by Minnesota’s matador defence but by Payton, who sent in backup QB Taysom Hill on third-and-goal from the 1 with 4 minutes left after Kamara had already scored five TDs.Given another chance after the 2-minute warning, Payton called Kamara’s number on first-and-goal from the 3 and Kamara scored his sixth touchdown, equaling Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers’ mark set on Thanksgiving Day in 1929.A fullback for the Chicago Cardinals, Nevers ran for six TDs against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 28, 1929. He added four extra points to account for all of the Cardinals’ scoring in their 40-6 victory.Kamara might have beaten Nevers’ 40-point NFL record for most points scored in a game by one player, too, had Payton not summoned him to the sideline with 4:03 remaining and the Saints on the Vikings’ doorstep with a 38-27 lead.“I was thinking about our best play there,” Payton explained afterward. “It was fourth down (actually third) and we felt that was a play that would be tough for them because, obviously, it’s a quarterback design run with an extra guy” blocking.“But late in the game, I was mindful of it,” Payton said of the half-dozen TD mark.Payton wasn’t talking about Nevers’ record six TD runs. He was talking about Bears great Gale Sayers scoring six times (four rushing touchdowns, one TD catch, one punt return) against the 49ers on Dec. 12, 1965, at Wrigley Field.“A lot of these players — I’d say most of these players — have no idea how good Gale Sayers was,” said Payton. “And growing up in Chicago, certainly you were familiar with his ability. And I was happy. Listen, it was a big deal.”Kamara said he was satisfied with six scores and tying the NFL mark, and would have been OK with five TDs, too.“Sean gave Taysom the one touchdown when I had five. I wasn’t really worried about it. I was just like, ‘Shoot, it’s all good, whatever, we’re right there. I’m second at least,’” Kamara said.But when Drew Brees hit Adam Trautman for a 41-yard catch to the Vikings 3 at the 2-minute warning, Kamara suddenly had a chance to tie Nevers and Sayers.“I was looking for (Trautman) to score, but in the back of my mind, I’m like, ‘All right, this might be my chance,’” Kamara recounted. “And Sean was like, ‘Go.’ So, I just told the O-line, I was like, ‘Get me in there. Let’s get it.’“And we were able to get it. We had the celebration planned out, man,” Kamara said of pretending to make snow angels. “It was a great moment.”Brees said Payton mentioned Sayers’ mark before the Saints’ last touchdown drive.“Sean kind of mentioned to me, he said, ‘Hey, if Alvin gets one more touchdown, he ties this record with Gale Sayers.’ Obviously, you’re looking at the scoreboard, we’re up three possessions, let’s see how close it is,” Brees recounted. “So, they go down and score, we get the ball back, at that point it’s: get a first down and we’re on a knee."Well, we had the opportunity, we felt like, ‘Hey, let’s throw it before the 2-minute warning.’ And we get the big play to Trautman that gets us down in scoring range. So, man, some things had to happen there in order to have the opportunity. But then at that point, it’s like, ‘Man, we’re getting this record.‘”Or tying it, at least.Now, let’s look at:GRUDEN’S GAMBLEGruden’s peculiar plan cost the Las Vegas Raiders a shot at ending a four-year playoff drought when Miami made them pay for deliberately settling for a field goal.With a defender grabbing his facemask and pulling him down, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s desperation heave to Mack Hollins set up Jason Sanders’ 44-yard field goal as the Dolphins drove the field in the final 19 seconds for an improbable 26-25 victory over the Raiders on Saturday night.FitzMagic’s latest wizardry was made possible moments earlier when Gruden chose to run down the clock for a go-ahead field goal instead of trying for a touchdown.Josh Jacobs went down on purpose at the 1-yard line after a 5-yard run and Derek Carr took a knee to set up Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left that put the Raiders up 25-23.The Dolphins didn't have to go the length of the field and they needed just one play to move from their 25 into field-goal range when Hollins was inexplicably left open for a 34-yard catch that Fitzpatrick threw while Arden Key dragged him down by the facemask.Fitzpatrick didn’t even realize he’d completed the pass, saying, “My head was being ripped off.”The 15-yard penalty that was tacked on moved the ball down to the Las Vegas 26, setting up Sanders’ winning kick that kept the Dolphins in the hunt for their first playoff berth since 2016 and eliminated the Raiders from playoff contention.“I don’t regret it one bit,” Gruden said. “I just regret the results.”___This story has been corrected to show that Gale Sayers’ six-score game in 1965 included four rushing touchdowns, one TD catch and one punt return, not four rushing touchdowns and two TD catches.___AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow and AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed reliever Hansel Robles to a $2 million, one-year deal.The Twins announced the signing Tuesday, bringing in a former closer who struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.The 30-year-old Robles had 23 saves and a 2.48 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 but couldn't replicate that success last season. He lost some zip on his fastball and posted a 10.26 ERA in 18 games in 2020, and the Angels declined to offer him a contract for the 2021 season, granting him free agency instead.Robles' deal includes up to $500,000 in performance bonuses for games finished: $75,000 each for 20 and 25, $100,000 for 30 and $125,000 apiece for 35 and 40.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell gave up the ball in Game 6 of the World Series, shaking his head after manager Kevin Cash’s curious pitching change. With three years left on his contract, Snell hardly considered that could be his final moment as a Tampa Bay Ray. The San Diego Padres, determined to go all the way, just wanted him that much. The upstart Padres finalized their acquisition of the ace left-hander from the Rays on Tuesday, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner. The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt — all well regarded youngsters from a San Diego system that's been stocking the farm for years. The Padres parted with the quartet for a 28-year-old with World Series experience and a youthful confidence that should fit in alongside stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. Snell gives the ascending Padres an established ace at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West. San Diego is also working to finalize a deal for Chicago Cubs starter Yu Darvish, according to reports from ESPN, The Athletic and others. “They’re super exciting,” Snell said. “They’re a team that plays with a lot of fun. They’re swaggy and they can swing the bat.” Snell went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six post-season starts for the American League champions. He pitched spectacularly into the sixth inning of World Series Game 6 against the Dodgers before Cash pulled him after 73 pitches. The move backfired when Los Angeles rallied for a 3-1, Series-clinching victory. Snell stood behind Cash's decision and reiterated that support Tuesday. “I respect him and I’ve always trusted him,” Snell said. “He knows how to win. We got to the World Series because we won.” Snell said he was stunned and saddened to leave Tampa Bay. He anticipated the Rays trading him before his contract expired, since the small-budget franchise was unlikely to commit to a long-term deal. But he hardly expected the move to come this soon. “The Padres really wanted me and they were persistent and I'm happy about that," Snell said. “But it is something I am sad about.” With a young and talented team that features Tatís at shortstop and Machado at third base, the Padres finished with the second-best record in the National League this year at 37-23 — six games behind Los Angeles — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. San Diego’s injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the post-season arrived, but the Padres managed to get past St. Louis in the first round before they were swept in three games by the Dodgers in the Division Series. Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet, Zach Davies and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, the jewel of a deep farm system. “This team can play and we’re going to be chasing a World Series, which is obviously the most exciting piece to this whole thing,” Snell said. Among all left-handed starters in the majors last year, Snell ranked first in strikeout percentage (31%) and sixth in ERA. “This acquisition is in line with our overall strategy to build a consistently winning ballclub for the great city of San Diego,” Padres owner Peter Seidler said. “I welcome Blake to the Padres and know he will enjoy playing for our enthusiastic and supportive fans in 2021 and beyond.” Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the Rays in March 2019. He’s owed $10.5 million next year, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023 — bargain prices for one of baseball's best pitchers. Patiño may compete to take Snell's vacated spot in Tampa Bay's rotation in 2021. The 21-year-old from Colombia is among the top pitching prospects in baseball with a hard fastball and plus slider. He made his big league debut in 2020 with 10 relief appearances and one start, going 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA. He struck out 21 but walked 14 over 17 1/3 innings. Wilcox is a 21-year-old who was taken in the third round of the 2020 draft from the University of Georgia. At 6-foot-5, Wilcox has shown outstanding stuff but has struggled at times with his control. Mejía, 25, became San Diego's primary catcher during the 2019 season, when he hit .265 with eight homers in 79 games. A left thumb injury limited him to 17 games in 2020. Mejía has been among the game's most promising young catchers since making headlines with a 50-game hitting streak in the minor leagues, although questions remain about his defensive reliability. Hunt is a 22-year-old who spent 2019 in Class A before the 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the coronavirus. He batted .255 with five homers in 89 games for the Fort Wayne TinCaps two seasons ago. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England — Marcus Rashford's deflected strike led Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton and up to second in the Premier League on Tuesday.The forward struck in the third minute of stoppage time at Old Trafford to take United within two points of champion Liverpool.The shot wrong-footed goalkeeper Rui Patricio as it was deflected off Wolves defender Romain Saiss.Just before then, as United pushed for a winner, Paul Pogba drew a save out of a diving Patricio with a well-struck effort from the edge of the box before Anthony Martial blazed over from a similar position.United goalkeeper David De Gea was also called into action in the 81st after Rayan Ait Nouri had broken and driven a low cross-shot toward the far post.But Wolves couldn't hold on and dropped to 12th in the league.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Ottawa Senators first-round pick Ridly Greig has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club. The native of Lethbridge, Alta., was one of five players released from the Canadian junior camp earlier this month because they were deemed unfit to continue, based on return-to-play protocols. The Senators used their third first-round pick this year (28th overall) to select the Brandon Wheat Kings forward. Greig had 26 goals and 34 assists in 56 games for Brandon last season. "Ridly plays with an edge in all facets of the game," Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He's a highly competitive centre with strong character who is difficult to play against, driven and especially motivated." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020 The Canadian Press
Arizona was a borderline NCAA tournament prospect and not expected to compete for a Pac-12 title.
Coronavirus outbreaks at English soccer clubs have raised concerns about games continuing, with the highest number of positive tests across Premier League clubs in a single week — reflecting a sharp rise in infections across the country.There were 18 positives after 1,479 tests on players and club staff from Dec. 21-27, the Premier League said Tuesday, sparking calls to suspend the competition like last season.“When I listen to the news the variant virus transmits quicker than the original virus, we can only do the right thing which is have a circuit break," West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce said after a 5-0 loss to Leeds. “I am 66 years old and the last thing I want to do it catch COVID. I’m very concerned for myself and football in general. If that’s what needs to be done we need to do it.“We had one positive this week and it seems to be creeping around no matter how hard we try.”An outbreak among players and staff at Manchester City led to Monday's game against Everton being postponed and the training ground closed.But Sheffield United's game did go ahead on Tuesday despite players and backroom staff having the coronavirus.“I want to play, that’s how it is — we are not looking to get anything canned,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said before a 1-0 loss to Burnley. “It’s not an ideal situation but we are not in a club of one. It’s picking up and running through football clubs.”Virus cases have also been reported at Fulham, which is due to play Tottenham on Wednesday, and Arsenal, whose defender, Gabriel, is isolating.Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl missed Tuesday's 0-0 draw with West Ham after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.The league was testing players and staff twice a week last season, but reduced that to once a week this campaign. However, after the government expressed concerns two weeks ago about a new, more transmissible variant of the virus that was first identified in southeast England, clubs around London started testing twice weekly again.The previous highest number of coronavirus cases after weekly testing in the Premier League was 16 last month.The first wave of the pandemic led to the Premier League being paused from March to June last season. This season had been spared disruption since it began in September until two games were called off this month.The rise in infections reflects the growth in coronavirus cases across Britain, where the death toll since the pandemic erupted in March is over 70,000. More than 50,000 cases were reported in a single day for the first time on Tuesday, and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has surpassed the first peak of the outbreak in April.The return of fans to stadiums has already been rolled back with Liverpool and Everton the only Premier League clubs allowed 2,000 spectators.The spread of infections is particularly impacting the lower professional divisions, with seven out of 12 games in League One on Tuesday postponed. Medics at eastern club Ipswich and northwest side Rochdale have called for the competition to be halted.Rochdale club doctor Wes Tensel is particularly concerned about players travelling while the country is subject to varying coronavirus restrictions, which in London are closer to a lockdown.“If the government were to put us in another lockdown like we had with the very first one where it was just essential travel, then football should also stop as well," Tensel said. “If they carry on with tiers, the fact that everything the government have done so far the cases are still increasing, I would have thought football probably should be postponed.“Footballers travelling around the country are not causing spikes in different tiers but they can still pass it on to their loved ones because the football bubble they are in bursts every time they go home."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
