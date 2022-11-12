Where does your water come from? A look at Glendale's water supply

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Flying high after a statement win in the East Division semifinal, the Montreal Alouettes are locked in for their biggest game yet. The Alouettes will head to Toronto for Sunday's East final clash against the Argonauts with a chip on their shoulders after a 28-17 win over Hamilton last week. Two wins away from a Grey Cup ring, the team is fuelled by the fact it was in the depths of the CFL standings early in the season. “Shoot, everybody knows the story of this year,” said quarterback