Where does your water come from? A look at Glendale's water supply
The worsening shortage on the Colorado River means the progressive loss of water for Valley cities.
Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26
MONTREAL — Flying high after a statement win in the East Division semifinal, the Montreal Alouettes are locked in for their biggest game yet. The Alouettes will head to Toronto for Sunday's East final clash against the Argonauts with a chip on their shoulders after a 28-17 win over Hamilton last week. Two wins away from a Grey Cup ring, the team is fuelled by the fact it was in the depths of the CFL standings early in the season. “Shoot, everybody knows the story of this year,” said quarterback
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe
WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper
After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st
CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic
Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.
Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.
MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso
The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. It was Atlanta’s second loss in five days after falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday — a game it had to have to remain in first place in the division. “Yeah, it’s tough," Fa
Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.
Superstar centre Auston Matthews came in for criticism for refusing to drop his gloves against Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny but as the Maple Leafs franchise player, Matthews should stay focused on offensive production and let his teammates handle the rest.
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He's had a great year,” New York Mets G
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-yea