Wheelchair User Rescued After Falling on Tracks at Budapest Metro Station
A wheelchair user was rescued after he fell onto the tracks at a metro station in Budapest, Hungary, on January 14.
Hungarian Disaster Management officials said the train was able to stop in time without hitting the man, and emergency services lifted him back to the platform at the Ecseri ut station.
The man his 60s was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to local news reports. Credit: Hungarian Disaster Management via Storyful