Wheelchair football emerging as new sport in the Valley
A new football team is emerging in Arizona. The Cardinals Wheelchair Team is a part of the USA Wheelchair Football League (USWFL).
A Spanish court has dismissed a lawsuit by disgraced ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales against coach Javier Clemente who had called Rubiales a "dangerous and ambitious guy" seeking "to get rich", qualifying his comments as free speech. In its ruling seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Sept. 1 - amid an unrelated scandal over Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup last month - the Madrid court said that "we are dealing with a pure exercise of the right to freely express an opinion about a person who, moreover, is a public figure". Rubiales declined to comment, and Clemente, who was Spain national men's team coach during the 1990s, was not available for comment.
A Belgian cyclist who went viral after kneeing and knocking over 5-year-old girl won a defamation lawsuit against the girl's family. (Newsflash)
SpaceX showed a goat illustration at its Starbase spaceport which caught the attention of Haddington Town AFC. It invited Elon Musk to buy the club.
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Andre De Grasse had an impressive season-best performance in the men's 200 metres to win his first Diamond League title at the Prefontaine Classic on Sunday. The Markham, Ont., native showed off his vintage final gear down the stretch to pull ahead and cross the line in 19.76 seconds. Americans Kenny Bednarek (19.95) and Erriyon Knighton (19.97) placed second and third, respectively. Toronto's Aaron Brown finished sixth (20.23). De Grasse, the reigning Olympic 200 champio
Sergio Garcia made a desperate last-ditch attempt to play in this month’s Ryder Cup but was rebuffed by the DP World Tour, who told him that because had resigned his membership there was no back in time for the match in Rome.
The most successful coach in Columbus Blue Jackets history had a lot in common with Mike Babcock.
The best F1 race of the season, and an excellent showcase for one of the best all-round sports packages on telly at the moment, Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix had a bit of everything and was the stand-out sporting TV event of the weekend.
Read your Cosmo weekly horoscope by zodiac sign for the week of September 17, 2023.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's World Cup-winning women's players don't plan to end their boycott of the national team despite being called up for the squad by new coach Montse Tomé on Monday. The players said they were caught by surprise by the call-up after they had made clear their decision not to play for the national team until their demands for change at the Spanish soccer federation were met. Tomé selected nearly half of the 39 players who had signed a statement refusing to play for the national te
Embattled head coach Mike Babcock's phone-related stunts extended beyond just his team's players, apparently.
Russell’s bid for victory ended in the wall on the last lap with only nine corners left.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
Toronto FC leaves for Florida on Tuesday for a mid-week game at Inter Miami, wondering whether Lionel Messi will be waiting at DRV PNK Stadium. After leading Miami to the Leagues Cup title and the U.S. Open Cup final, the Argentine star has sat out the last two MLS games. Miami coach Gerardo (Tata) Martino said the decision to hold out Messi was “because he has muscular fatigue and it was prudent to leave him.” Martino told reporters Friday he will avoid overworking the 36-year-old Messi during
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructure of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives him a substantial boost in pay over the next four seasons, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the contract. Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott, who has helped to represent Mahomes going back to his draft year, told ESPN that he
Here is a ranking of teams mentioned on The Lowe Post based on their chances of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.
After a verbal spat hyped their matchup to prizefighting magnitude, Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Colorado State’s Jay Norvell are moving on.
After a shocking decision in the Noche UFC main event, Valentina Shevchenko showed rare frustration when talking to reporters.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard had to work a little longer than expected, but she made it through to the round of 32 at the Guadalajara Open on Sunday. The Montreal athlete advanced to the second round of women's singles at the Mexican WTA 1000 tournament with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Renata Zarazua of Mexico City. Bouchard appeared well on her way to an easy win after the quick opening set, but Zarazua found her game and almost forced a third set but came up just short in the second
The NHL's next generational prospect hasn't even suited up for the Chicago Blackhawks in a regular season game, but he's already turning heads.
DENVER (AP) — Jerry Rosburg isn't walking through that door to save the Denver Broncos' head coach from himself like he did a year ago. When the Broncos jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Washington on Sunday, it seemed the safest of bets that coach Sean Payton would improve to 73-0, including playoffs, when his teams held a lead of 18 points or more. Russell Wilson's teams in Seattle had never blown that big of a lead. Denver's defense had sacked Sam Howell three times, rookie speedsters Marvin