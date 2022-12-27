Wheel Loader Clears Vehicle Surrounded by Snow in Buffalo

A travel ban remained in effect in Buffalo, New York, through Boxing Day and would continue into December 27, local officials said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the death toll from the blizzard rose to 27 on December 26, following another two confirmed deaths.

Footage captured by Dominic Edward Griffo shows a wheel loader lifting a vehicle out of a snow-blanketed area in Buffalo.

The National Weather Service forecasted that lake effect snow would continue through December 27, and said additional accumulations of six to 12 inches were expected in and near Buffalo. Credit: Dominic Edward Griffo via Storyful

