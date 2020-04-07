‘Wheel of Fortune’ contest creates controversy on way to winning almost $100k

Contestant Tony Harrison made a second appearance on Wheel of Fortune, Monday night. Even though contestants are only allowed to compete once on the show, the software project manager from Valencia, California got a second chance.

“If Tony looks familiar-- this is Tony Harrison, who's been here before,” said host Pat Sajak while introducing the contestants. “We had a little production issue, and in the interests of fairness, we brought Tony back.”

Pat did not elaborate on what the “production issue” was. Tony did respond to a viewer’s inquiry on Twitter, writing, “I really don't know the answer...but the show was great about staying in touch and letting me know that it was just a matter of time.”

While the traditional adage is “third times a charm,” Tony proved that it is actually the second time! He put on a dominant performance, solving almost every puzzle and landing on all the right wedges.

Tony finished the game with $93,831 in cash and prizes, including a fancy trip to Barbados. And while many fans were impressed by Tony’s win, several wondered why he got to make a second appearance.