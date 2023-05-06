What's taking MBTA so long to update subway maps for $2B Green Line extension?

CBC

A small rail bridge in Kingston has collapsed and a CN freight train carrying "dangerous goods" has derailed, but there were no reported injuries or leaks, according to CN. Kingston Police said officers received a call around 10:35 a.m Friday and confirmed there were three crew members on the train, but no reported injuries. The train was 12 cars long, and five of them derailed, said Const. Anthony Colangeli. Two of the cars ended up in the water. The train derailed over the Little Cataraqui Cre