What's taking MBTA so long to update subway maps for $2B Green Line extension?
Most MBTA subway stations and train cars don't reflect the multi-billion dollar extension that was opened for passenger service on December 12, 2022.
Most MBTA subway stations and train cars don't reflect the multi-billion dollar extension that was opened for passenger service on December 12, 2022.
Manual-transmission Mustang GTs just got $1000 more expensive and all Dark Horse models rise by $1300.
A small rail bridge in Kingston has collapsed and a CN freight train carrying "dangerous goods" has derailed, but there were no reported injuries or leaks, according to CN. Kingston Police said officers received a call around 10:35 a.m Friday and confirmed there were three crew members on the train, but no reported injuries. The train was 12 cars long, and five of them derailed, said Const. Anthony Colangeli. Two of the cars ended up in the water. The train derailed over the Little Cataraqui Cre
The officer was hospitalized after the chase.
Volvo's compact EV SUVs get new motors, new batteries, and rear-wheel-drive versions.
Singapore Airlines has long been the leader of very long-haul flights, having operated the New York-Singapore route for 16 out of the past 27 years.
The cars on Britain's roads are getting older and older as net zero plans leave drivers in a tizz about what new vehicles to buy.
First the good news: car sales are looking quite perky, in spite of the cost of living crisis. In the first four months of the year 627,250 new cars rolled off the forecourt. Over the same period in 2022 it was 536,727. But now the bad news, at least for the government: sales of electric cars are running out of juice.
TikTok videos show that after a couple was removed from a Frontier Airlines flight, passengers voted to kick a third person off the plane.
Demand for electric cars will slip this year as the higher cost of vehicles and energy prices deter buyers, industry chiefs have warned.
There was a second fatal crash in Davie Friday morning.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have recorded a very special message as station announcers for passengers across the U.K. to mark the coronation
Just how many of these are there?
Police in Kent waited at the speed camera in Tunbridge Wells to catch the biker who repeatedly sped past it while swearing.
If you’ve witnessed an angry rant on a plane recently, or even seen police waiting for a particularly badly behaved passenger at arrivals, you’re not alone. In recent months, there have been a spate of air rage incidents.
Register to bid now.
The upgrade kit increases the EV's top speed and includes new wheels, tires, and brakes.
King Charles III will gain full access to the Royal Family's fleet of cars, which is worth $17.6 million and includes a pair of unique Bentley limousines.
It's not just because it's a V-8 Ferrari.
Those plastic delineator poles on I-95 just don’t work. They are facilitating collisions, instead, an attorney says.
Newly released video shows the defendant in the University of Idaho student killings getting off with a warning after talking to the officer who pulled him over.