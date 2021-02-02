What's really behind the Bradley Beal memes
Bradley Beal says he doesn't want to be traded but the Wizards star's many faces suggest he's frustrated at something in D.C.
Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe has gone from a contract hopeful to a core piece off the Raptors bench -- and he's only improving. The 26-year-old is embracing the opportunity and is committed to increasing his role with the Raptors throughout the season.
Tennis Canada has renamed its annual showcase tennis event after announcing a 10-year partnership with a bank.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A league review has resulted in a flagrant foul assessment against Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry from Sunday's 115-102 win over Orlando. Lowry, boxing out under the basket, appeared to swing his hip into Aaron Gordon's leg as they awaited a rebound at 7:40 of the second quarter in Tampa, Fla. There was no foul assessed on the play Orlando coach Steve Clifford later called it a "dangerous play," adding "a guy could get hurt badly.” Soon after, when the ball came back to the Orlando end, Gordon stepped up and caught Lowry with his shoulder, knocking him to the ground. Gordon, who left in the third quarter with an ankle injury expected to sideline him for several weeks, was assessed a flagrant 1 — the same penalty Lowry got Tuesday. A flagrant foul penalty 1 is ruled as unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent. Toronto coach Nick Nurse played down the Lowry incident before Tuesday's rematch in Orlando. "He's asked to box out bigger guys a lot," Nurse said when asked about the play. "It didn't look to be excessive to me, but it's not easy for a smaller guy, six foot one or whatever, to block out a 6-8 or 6-10 guy with considerably more weight and size. So I think he goes down there and tries to do the best he can. He's just trying to make a good solid tough play on that. That's about it." The two players have history. Gordon was injured last August in the bubble when, after soaring towards the basket, he was taken down hard by a Lowry clothesline. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021 The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps and winger David Milinkovic have officially agreed to part ways. The club announced Tuesday it has agreed to a "mutual contract termination" with the 26-year-old Frenchman.Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that Milinkovic and his partner want to return to Europe to be closer to their families following the birth of their first child. The 'Caps acquired Milinkovic on a one-year loan from English Championship side Hull City in January 2020.He appeared in 16 games for Vancouver last season, scoring one goal and notching four assists. The Whitecaps finished the Major League Soccer season with a 9-14-0 record, missing the playoffs for the third year in a row. Schuster said in November that club staff were working to find a new team for Milinkovic, and that he would stay with the 'Caps if an appropriate fit could not be found.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
Persistence paid off for the Toronto Blue Jays with the signing of veteran infielder Marcus Semien, the latest in a series of free-agent moves as the team makes a push to contend in 2021. Semien said Tuesday that the Blue Jays were one of the first teams to contact him this off-season. Talks picked up late last month and he eventually agreed to a US$18-million, one-year deal. "Toronto kept calling and calling," Semien said on a 25-minute video call with reporters. "I knew it was a position switch. But it was something day after day I started to think, 'This could be something really special.' "We worked it out fairly quick. I'm really happy with the decision." A Zoom call that included Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins and manager Charlie Montoyo helped seal the deal. "We were just really impressed with everything," Semien said. "We were kind of just hoping they'd call back and they did." With rising star Bo Bichette in place at shortstop, Semien was amenable to moving to second base. The versatile Cavan Biggio could move from second to third base and continue to fill in as needed around the infield and outfield. Semien played at second and third early in his career before settling into the shortstop role in Oakland. He admits that it is his preferred position but that second base should be a good fit. "I think that working on that double-play turn, it's something I've done in the past," Semien said. "But just focusing on that every day is going to be something that helps us win ball games." It has been a busy few weeks for the Blue Jays, who are aiming for bigger things after returning to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016. Toronto recently signed outfielder George Springer to a six-year deal worth a franchise record $150 million. The Blue Jays also acquired starter Steven Matz and signed relievers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood to one-year deals. "I like the fact that they're still working on some things and trying to add some pieces," Semien said. "It just seems like some teams right now in the league are not doing that. "I know COVID has a lot to do with that, but it's nice to be on a team that's still adding and going for it right now." Considered a clubhouse leader with the Athletics, the 30-year-old Semien brings a veteran presence and playoff experience to a young team on the incline. After breaking into the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox in 2013, Semien spent the last six seasons with Oakland, reaching the post-season in each of the last three years. He had a career year in 2019 when he hit .285 with 33 homers and 92 RBIs, finishing third in American League MVP voting. His numbers slipped in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign when he hit .223 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 53 games. A slump in the middle of summer camp carried into the start of the season, Semien said, adding that an injury to his left side did not help matters. "Once I got healthy, things picked up," he said. "I wished that the season kept going because I knew I was heading in the right direction." The Athletics did not extend him a qualifying offer. Semien said he took on more of a vocal role on the field and in the Athletics' clubhouse last year. He tried to learn about his teammates and their beliefs while helping lead the discussion on topics like social injustice. "I felt like I was a voice that people could start to listen to," he said. "I used my experiences over these past six, seven years just to help — especially the young guys — navigate through a season. "I'm looking forward to being that guy for this team, if they allow me to, and I'm happy to share anything that I've done over these past seven years." Training camp opens in a couple weeks and the Blue Jays will kick off their pre-season against Philadelphia on Feb. 27. The Blue Jays finished with a 32-28 mark last season and were swept in a best-of-three wild-card series by top-seeded Tampa Bay. Government travel restrictions forced the team to play home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y. last year. It remains unclear when the Blue Jays will return to Rogers Centre. The team's regular-season opener is April 1 against the New York Yankees and the home opener is April 8 against the Los Angeles Angels. "Now it's go time and I'm happy to be a part of that," Semien said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund survived late VAR drama to reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup on Tuesday, while Bayer Leverkusen was stunned by fourth-tier team Rot-Weiss Essen. Dortmund endured a nervy finale before Erling Haaland finally sealed a 3-2 win in extra time over second-division Paderborn. The Norwegian thought he’d sealed the victory in normal time when he made it a 3-1 for Dortmund on a counterattack. But referee Tobias Stieler was alerted to a possible foul by Felix Passlack on Paderborn captain Sebastian Schonlau at the other end. Stieler consulted video replays and awarded the penalty. Haaland’s goal was duly chalked off and Paderborn forward Prince Osei Owusu equalized from the spot in the seventh minute of injury time to send the game to extra time. As if in defiance of the call, Haaland raced clear to score another goal in similar fashion to make it 3-2 in the fifth minute of extra time. There was another lengthy delay for the next VAR check to see if the Norwegian had been offside. This time the goal was allowed, though Stieler felt the need to personally explain why to Paderborn coach Steffen Baumgart as it had been such a marginal call. It proved to be the winning goal. Emre Can opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Paderborn’s defence failed to deal with Jadon Sancho’s corner. The ball kept coming back before falling kindly for Can to let fly with his left boot to score. Haaland sent Sancho on his way to score Dortmund’s second in the 16th and it looked like Dortmund would go on to another stroll after a 5-0 win over Duisburg and 2-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig in the previous rounds. But Paderborn improved and a mistake from goalkeeper Marwin Hitz allowed Julian Justvan to pull one back with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining. Owusu's penalty sent it to extra time and Dortmund finished the match holding on for the final whistle as Justvan fired over with the last kick of the game. LEVERKUSEN KNOCKED OUT Rot-Weiss Essen struck twice in extra time to knock Leverkusen out with a 2-1 defeat. Leverkusen, last year’s beaten finalist, struck the post four times while missing a host of chances before Leon Bailey finally broke the deadlock in the 105th minute. The Jamaican forward stayed cool and side-footed inside the far post. However, Essen midfielder Oguzhan Kefkir equalized three minutes later and Simon Engelmann completed a remarkable turnaround when he netted the winner in the 117th. Leverkusen complained that new signing Timothy Fosu-Mensah was fouled in the buildup, but hopes of a last-minute reprieve were thwarted when the goal was cleared by the video referee. Holstein Kiel, which knocked out defending champion Bayern Munich in the previous round, defeated second-division rival Darmstadt 7-6 in a penalty shootout after their third-round game ended 1-1 with extra time. Werder Bremen defeated second-division Greuther Fürth 2-0. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
