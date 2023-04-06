What's new at Hadlock Field as the season starts?
The Portland Sea Dogs start their 30th season Thursday at Hadlock Field
The Portland Sea Dogs start their 30th season Thursday at Hadlock Field
"[Iowa] can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas," Reese said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast
Harold Varner III has unleashed a remarkable attack against his fellow LIV players, saying “they’re full of s---; they’re growing their pockets, not growing the game”.
Schumacher, a seven-time F1 world champion, has not been seen publicly since a horrific skiing accident in December 2013 but Jean Todt regularly visits the German
OTTAWA — Thinking it may have been a circus throw for show, some laughs were heard at TD Place when Niklas Edin tried a spin shot in the 10th end of Sweden's game against Norway on Wednesday. Gasps mixed with shrieks of incredulity rang out when he actually made it. Edin, the defending champion at the world men's curling playdowns, tied the game with an otherworldly shot that left the sport's most seasoned rock-throwers at a loss for words. "There's these moments in sports where sometimes the mo
Players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf will be allowed to compete in this year's Masters, but an invite was not extended to CEO Greg Norman.
Cabrera became an unlikely Masters champion in 2009 but his life took a dark turn
Nurse speculated about his future with the Raptors organization in a seemingly random, unprompted rant with his team in the thick of the playoff hunt.
TORONTO — Outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and then optioned to Toronto's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Luplow, 29, played in 83 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, batting .176 while connecting for 11 home runs. The five-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder signed with A
The Canadian ice dancer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos marking her childhood skating club's 50th anniversary.
Manoah's next start against the Red Sox should be an absolute spectacle.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put the cherry on top of his huge season on Wednesday, notching his 100th point in the Oilers' win over the Ducks.
The actor's son is an assistant coach for the 2023 NCAA Champions, the Connecticut Huskies
Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill was not in the lineup Wednesday after manager Oliver Marmol called out his baserunning effort Tuesday against the Braves.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald go pick by pick through Charles McDonald's latest 2023 NFL mock draft as they discuss the top prospects and their ideal landing spots.
The Rangers and Lightning combined for a game full of violent hits, nasty fights and perhaps some costly injuries on Wednesday.
OTTAWA — A 9-4 score line flattered Canada in its round-robin win over South Korea on Wednesday morning at the world men's curling championship. Brad Gushue's St. John's, N.L.-based rink struggled at times but still took advantage of misses from Byeongjin Jeong's side in a game that ended after Canada's four-point eighth end. "This was a little bit of a step back," said Gushue. "The first morning game of the week. Maybe (we were) a little groggy. We did have some execution errors that we couldn'
Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are facing the end of their Ryder Cup careers after the LIV Golf rebels lost their arbitration case against the DP World Tour.
The David Beckham-owned franchise will offer him an equity stake in the club to join this summer
Italian security forces arrested four suspects on April 4 in connection with the April 2022 theft of a watch from Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, they said in a statement.The Arma dei Carabinieri released this footage showing a car chase on the night of the robbery.According to the Carabinieri statement, Leclerc chased the suspects from “Forte dei Marmi to Viareggio.” Leclerc’s custom made Ferrari 488 Pista Spider can be seen in the footage.The special edition Richard Mille watch , worth approximately £266,000 ($320,000) was stolen from Leclerc’s wrist when he stopped to take photographs with fans, Sky Sports reported. Credit: Arma dei Carabinieri via Storyful
Alex Pereira says Khamzat Chimaev "talks too much" and won't grant the unbeaten sensation a title shot after UFC 287.