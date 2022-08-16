What's contributing to teacher attrition in Maryland?
Some teachers told 11 News that COVID-19 concerns made them leave the profession, while others point to pay. Valencia Clay-Bell taught middle school English in Baltimore City for 12 years. Last year, she decided to walk away from the profession. She was most concerned about not being able to support her most vulnerable students. Pay didn't force Clay-Bell to leave, but she believes it's a reason for other teachers leaving. She said teachers have to prove themselves to get greater pay.