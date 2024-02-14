What's the biggest lesson you learned from the 2023 season? 'GMFB'

The Canadian Press

Patrik Laine and his agency criticized an insensitive comment about suicide made on a podcast Monday in reference to the Columbus Blue Jackets forward, who is currently receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Octagon Hockey, in a statement posted to social media Tuesday, said it was disappointed in the “reprehensible remark” about Laine being away from the team because he was contemplating a “Remington retirement,” which refers to suicide. Laine, in a social media post of hi