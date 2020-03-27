What'd You Miss?

Taylor Swift gave fans $3,000 to help them with financial burdens during the coronavirus pandemic. Kathy Griffin shot down President Trump’s claims of having the most coronavirus tests in the world and revealed that she went to the hospital with severe symptoms but was unable to receive a test. Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko, announced that they’re expecting a child. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard waived rent for the month of April for tenants living in the buildings they own. And the Kim Kardashian-Taylor Swift feud reignited after the full phone call between Swift and Kanye West over his song “Famous” leaked.

