Whale Shark Swims Beside Boat off Florida Coast

A large whale shark has been seen swimming beside a boat off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.

The footage was captured by Captain David White of the Anna Maria Charters, who said he also saw a second whale shark not visible in the video.

“I spotted this pair of whale sharks off of Ana Maria Island about 35 miles into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday,” White said. “Seeing whale sharks is a very rare site in the gulf.” Credit: David White via Storyful