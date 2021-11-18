Whale Carcass Sparks Shark Feeding Frenzy Off Western Australia

A whale carcass was spotted drifting in waters off Western Australia’s Rottnest Island on November 15, triggering beach closures due to a shark feeding frenzy.

Footage by Luke Sicree shows multiple tiger sharks gnawing at the carcass.

“You don’t have to ask me twice to look for a floating whale!” he wrote on Instagram. “Awesome experience with about 50 sharks feeding in Thomson bay Rottnest.”

Australia’s national broadcaster reported the carcass was towed away from the island to the Perth Canyon, a deep underwater trench off the Western Australia coast. Credit: Luke Sicree via Storyful