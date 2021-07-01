WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

The Canadian Press

Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones has named four uncapped players in his starting 15 against Wales on Saturday, with another three ready to make their debut off the bench. Eight of the 15 starters are 24 or younger. Jones calls it "possibly one of the youngest Canadian teams ever." "And that's exciting. That's needed," he said. "Right now we're at the early stages but over the next few years this group will grow and I think they'll become a force. So we're excited to see the start of that really