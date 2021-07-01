WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus
The Biden administration is sending out Surge Response Teams to help battle the Delta Variant, especially in under-vaccinated areas. (July 1)
The Biden administration is sending out Surge Response Teams to help battle the Delta Variant, especially in under-vaccinated areas. (July 1)
For better and worse, it was more about what Montreal did in its loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Los Angeles acquired Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville in exchange for second-round and third-round picks.
Reggie Bush won the Heisman in 2005 but was forced to forfeit it after the NCAA ruled that he received impermissible benefits while playing at USC.
Elina Svitolina and recent French Open finalist Maria Sakkari are headed home after Round 2 losses.
Montreal was far improved in Game 2, but the overall effort still fell short in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has spoken out in favor of mental health awareness, helping to reduce stigma for his fellow players.
Chris Paul will play in his first NBA Finals after an eventful postseason.
The shooting occurred before Terry's redshirt freshman season at Florida State. He was one of 10 people indicted last week on felony murder charges.
Beverley not only apologized, he wished Paul luck in the NBA Finals.
The heavily favoured Canadians simply overmatched their Chinese counterparts on Wednesday.
The alleged victim was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday.
Introducing "America's Team": The Montreal Canadiens.
The Montreal Canadiens say Quebec's Public Health Department will not allow more than 3,500 fans at the Bell Centre.
Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones has named four uncapped players in his starting 15 against Wales on Saturday, with another three ready to make their debut off the bench. Eight of the 15 starters are 24 or younger. Jones calls it "possibly one of the youngest Canadian teams ever." "And that's exciting. That's needed," he said. "Right now we're at the early stages but over the next few years this group will grow and I think they'll become a force. So we're excited to see the start of that really
The seeds for this were planted nearly a year ago. The Phoenix Suns were in the middle of their eight-game unbeaten run inside the bubble at Walt Disney World last summer when someone asked coach Monty Williams if it was fun to be the feel-good story of the event. His answer was telling. “Fun? I don’t have time to have fun right now,” Williams said. “It’s always good to win, but I’m working right now. And I want guys to understand, it’s fun when you win — but then you’ve got to turn the page and
TAMPA, Fla. — They may have lost the game, but the Montreal Canadiens found their collective game face Wednesday — and it turned out to be Brendan Gallagher's. All it took was a little blood in the water — well, quite a bit of blood, actually, and it was coursing down the alternate captain's scowling, moustachioed mug — to help the Habs rise to the challenge posed by the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final. The night's only real disappointment was the result
The NFL's investigation into Washington's team culture has ended with a $10 million fine.
The Bucks are currently 3-point favorites over the Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The time is now for the Canadian women's basketball team to reach the podium. The 2012 London Olympics were a pleasant surprise, a team that made a nice run to the quarter-finals. The 2016 Rio Games saw another quarter-final exit, this time a hard-fought loss to France. But a third straight quarter-final loss at Tokyo 2020 could only be viewed as a disappointment for a team ranked fourth by FIBA, boasting three WNBA players and regarded as one of the top basketball nations in the world. Miranda
Legendary ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke joined the Posted Up w./ Chris Haynes podcast to share her insight on what went down in the search for the new Trail Blazers head coach. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.