'We've Got Very Low Visibility': Heavy Snow Covers Central Colorado

Heavy snow fell in central Colorado on Thursday, January 27, as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted heavy bands of snow in parts of the state.

This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Nolan Ritter, shows low visibility as snow falls in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday afternoon. In the video, he comments, “We’ve got very low visibility.”

According to the NWS, snow was expected to end by late Thursday afternoon, except for “light flurries.” Credit: Nolan Ritter via Storyful