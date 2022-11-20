Western New York Hit by 'Historic' Lake Effect Snow Event

Two residents of Erie County, New York, were reported dead during a “historic” lake effect snow event on Friday, November 18, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz declared a state of emergency in response to the storm and issued a driving ban in the county on November 17.

Footage captured by Diane Ward Bartelo on Saturday shows a plow working to remove snow in the town of Hamburg, just south of Buffalo.

The National Weather Service reported 73.7 inches of snow was recorded in Hamburg on November 19. Credit: Diane Ward Bartelo via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]