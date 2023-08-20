Western New York celebrates Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade

Associated Press

A man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl before stashing her body under her bed in her family’s suburban Houston apartment has been arrested, police said Saturday. The Pasadena Police Department said in a statement Saturday that since then, investigators were able to obtain additional evidence linking him to the death of Maria Gonzalez, and they arrested him in Shreveport, Louisiana. Police said the 18-year-old will be charged with capital murder and is awaiting extradition to Texas.