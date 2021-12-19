Western New Hampshire receives large amount of snow from latest storm
Skiers at Mount Sunapee hit the new five inches of snow
DETROIT (AP) — Kyler Murray had nowhere to run and his passes often missed the mark. Murray's shaky performance helped the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday. The Cardinals (10-4) started the day tied for the NFL's best record, undefeated on the road and a win away from ending a six-year postseason drought. Meanwhile, the Lions (2-11-1) were at the bottom of the league standings before the first snap and somehow looked as if they were the team that had more at stake. “They
Shepard played on Sunday with a lingering calf injury. Now he potentially faces the daunting task of entering free agency with a torn Achilles.
The Latest from Week 15 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ 5:25 p.m. Jalen Ramsey has been cleared to play for the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday night in their delayed game against Seattle. The 2020 All-Pro defensive back was the biggest name on the Rams’ vast reserve/COVID-19 list, which has contained at least 29 players over the past two weeks. He went on the list a few hours before the Rams’ victory at Arizona last Monday night. Ramsey plays an important, do-everything role on the Rams’ defense, a
MILAN (AP) — Napoli leapfrogged AC Milan into second place in Serie A after beating its title rival 1-0 in a mediocre match at San Siro on Sunday. Eljif Elmas scored an early goal and Milan had a late equalizer controversially ruled out for offside. Napoli moved above Milan on goal difference. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season. The two teams are four points behind defending champion Inter Milan, which is winter champion with a match to spare. The result will also serv