Western New Hampshire receives large amount of snow from latest storm

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — Kyler Murray had nowhere to run and his passes often missed the mark. Murray's shaky performance helped the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday. The Cardinals (10-4) started the day tied for the NFL's best record, undefeated on the road and a win away from ending a six-year postseason drought. Meanwhile, the Lions (2-11-1) were at the bottom of the league standings before the first snap and somehow looked as if they were the team that had more at stake. “They