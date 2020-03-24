Western Australia Social Welfare Line Stretches for Blocks After Business Lockdown

A long line of people trailed through the streets of Joondalup, Perth, in Western Australia, on Tuesday, March 24, after the announcement of lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia led to widespread business closures.

It was the second day of large queues and online disruptions at Centrelink after the government announced a shutdown of non-essential businesses including bars, gyms, indoor sporting venues, casinos and night clubs.

On Monday, the government’s central website for welfare and other services crashed due to the spike in demand. People again reported difficulties accessing the site on Tuesday.

The Australian government increased payments to jobseekers and people on unemployment benefits on March 23.

There were 1,823 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia on the morning of March 24, an increase of 344 from the previous day, according to health authorities. Credit: @Boyd66046352 via Storyful