Westchase Colts dedicate Pop Warner Super Bowl to teammate after unexpected brain surgery
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
The Bulls currently have 10 players on the NBA's COVID-19 protocol.
A years-long lawsuit between USA Gymnastics and 500-plus abuse survivors has reached its conclusion.
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has partnered with the University of Toronto to launch a new scholarship to support a Black or Indigenous student through their undergraduate degree.
Who meant more to the Patriots success — Tom Brady or Bill Belichick? Turns out, the answer is ... each.
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo says he hasn't decided if he will compete at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Assemble while you can. Olympic participation appears unlikely, so let's unveil a roster while it's still possible.
The Flames will also shut down their training facilities during that period as a precaution.
There is "renewed optimism" that All-NBA guard Kyrie Irving could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets in some capacity at some point this season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Whatever that means.
Arians wants Brady to stop putting his body on the line.
"Teachers battling for dollar bills to spend in their classrooms for the amusement of the masses is totally normal ... and not at all horrifying."
Canucks fans are enjoying a win streak for the first time in a while, but Bruce Boudreau wishes there were some limits to the fun.
Eeli Tolvanen and Ryan Johansen are two members of the Predators worth adding for Week 10 of the fantasy hockey season.
UEFA will have to redo the Champions League draw for the round of 16 after mistakingly placing Manchester United's name into the wrong pot.
It looks like the NHLPA will have to make the difficult decision of whether or not to attend the Olympics in Beijing.
Former coach turned analyst John Tortorella made more waves on ESPN, suggesting Trevor Zegras's remarkable assist was bad for the game. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie explain why that's wildly incorrect.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
Kim Ng became the first and only woman to be named GM in one of North America's major men's sports leagues when she was hired by the Miami Marlins in 2020.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The mere sight of Josh Allen limping into the post-game interview room with his left foot in a protective boot cast an ominous cloud over the Bills’ hopes of remaining in the playoff picture in the final four weeks of the season. A day later on Monday, coach Sean McDermott was unable to shed much light on Allen’s status, announcing the quarterback has a sprained foot and leaving open he'll have “a chance” to play Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Carolina. “I talked to the med
Besides remaining in prime position for an AFC playoff spot and winning consecutive games for the first time in two months, the Los Angeles Chargers showed during Sunday's 37-21 victory over the New York Giants that they might not be lacking depth after all. With wide receiver Keenan Allen and safety Derwin James sidelined, the Chargers' young backup receivers and defensive backs stepped up. Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer combined for eight receptions, 153 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Marshall
Arians previously said of Brown: "He screws up one time, he’s gone."