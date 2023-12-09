Westbound I-70 reopens at C-470 in Golden after semi crashes into bridge, CSP says

Sky News

William Brown was confirmed dead at the scene following a collision on Sandgate Esplanade in Folkestone at about 5.35pm on Wednesday. "If you have any information at all, any inklings, or anything you saw when you drove past, or anything at all, will you please reach out to Kent Police so we can work out what happened to our son," he said, while holding his son's football shirt. The unidentified vehicle left the scene in the direction of Hythe, and was gone before the emergency services arrived, Kent Police said.