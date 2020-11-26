‘West Wing’ star opens up about harrowing battle with COVID-19: ‘It didn’t look good’

The West Wing star Richard Schiff , now starring in ABC’s The Good Doctor , appeared on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday night where he revealed just how dire things seemed to be when he was in the hospital with COVID-19. Schiff announced in a tweet on November 16 that he had been hospitalized, thirteen days after he and his wife, actress Sheila Kelley, posted on social media on November 3 that they had tested positive. For the thirteen days between testing positive and going to the hospital, Schiff said it felt like the virus wanted to stop him from breathing. Once admitted, Schiff said it got so bad that he and Kelley had to have a tough conversation.

“The conversation that I had to have with Sheila, because it didn’t look good there for a day or two,” Schiff said before fighting back tears, “is a conversation you don’t want to have with anyone, ever. This is a tough one.”