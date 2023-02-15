West Valley school districts go over safety plans in first-ever summit

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Alberta government revealed more details Monday of its plan to deal with a shortage of nurses in its health-care system. The province is to invest more than $15 million to train and support more internationally educated nurses, like Uche Nechi, who trained in Nigeria and had to wait nearly five years before she was able to resume her career in Alberta. "At some point you have to think about 'OK, I really wanted this but it's about a balance of life and family,'" Nechi, who graduate