West Palm Beach officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in need

CBC

Eleven people have been charged with mischief following vandalism at an Indigo bookstore earlier this month, Toronto police said.On Thursday, the force said officers arrested a 41-year-old on Nov. 14 and then subsequently arrested 10 others on Nov. 22. Police called the mischief "hate-motivated." However, dozens of protesters gathered outside 52 Division on Wednesday, calling on police to drop the charges. They dispute that the alleged actions were "hate-motivated" and called for the release of