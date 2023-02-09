West Palm Beach leaders break ground on new affordable housing in Coleman Park neighborhood
West Palm Beach leaders break ground on new affordable housing in Coleman Park neighborhood
West Palm Beach leaders break ground on new affordable housing in Coleman Park neighborhood
New Zealand police said Wednesday they found more than 3 tons of cocaine floating in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean after it was dropped there by an international drug-smuggling syndicate. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the cocaine had been dropped at a floating transit point in 81 bales before it was intercepted by a navy ship, which was deployed to the area last week. The ship then made the six-day trip back to New Zealand, where the drugs were being documented and destroyed.
A “parasitic” benefits claimant who targeted a wealthy older woman after spotting her in the hot tub of their local swimming pool, fleeced her out of £284,000 and then killed her and buried her body, a court has heard.
Samson Price, 48, attacked an 18-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with his son's drowning in Wigan.
An overhead "sky cop" camera offered the most thorough visual accounting of Tyre Nichols' beating; this time the criminals they stopped were cops.
Durham Regional Police have released the names of a man and woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home on the weekend, and say the woman was pregnant. The pair have been identified as Aram Kamel, 28, and Rafad Alzubaidy, 26, who was expecting a child. Kamel formerly went by the name of Aram Al- Kamisi. In a news release on Tuesday, police said homicide detectives are investigating. "There is no suspect information currently available; however, at this time this appears to be an isolated incide
The bodies of three missing men, Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were discovered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building.
Leonard Taylor contended he was innocent in the quadruple murder of his girlfriend and her three kids. Requests for a stay were denied by Gov. Mike Parson, the Missouri Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.
The couple have paused their gender transition to have a baby together.
The New York Times spoke to several people who worked with Santos to raise money for pets, some of whom say he kept money meant for the animals.
Prosecutors believe 14-year-old charged in four murders was proving himself as a hired killer
Paul Ansell spent 10 minutes on the riverbank near the bench where Ms Bulley’s phone was found.
Baldwin's lawyers argue that the prosecutor cannot serve as both a state lawmaker and a prosecutor simultaneously.
The 17-year-old girl’s body was found in an Indiana lake in 1975.
Cheating in exams is common in India, where students go to great lengths to land a government job.
A man allegedly assaulted by security guards outside of a downtown Halifax bar says he was terrified when he heard about the death of another man outside the same bar. Ryan Sawyer died after police found him unresponsive on the street in front of the Halifax Alehouse in the early hours of Dec. 24. Halifax Regional Police ruled the 31-year-old's death a homicide days later but have not laid any charges or released any more information. Two months before Sawyer was killed, police charged two men w
Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones faces a federal lawsuit and faced calls from Republican lawmakers to resign.
Scottish police have defied Nicola Sturgeon’s sex self-ID drive by referring to a transgender butcher arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl as a man.
The Colleton County Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday during testimony in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial for a bomb threat, SLED confirmed.
The parents also alleged that school officials failed to protect their daughter throughout the school year from bullying, harassment and assault. A letter from the other child's family cites “injuries sustained during a school shooting on January 6, 2023.” Newport News Public Schools provided the letters to The Associated Press after it requested them.
Massive drive criticised for being an ‘emotional response’ and lacking in substance for those affected, heads of non-profits tell Alisha Rahaman Sarkar