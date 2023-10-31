West Palm Beach City Council approves 48 apartments to be made from steel containers

The Daily Beast

Reuters/Radu SighetiOne of the great riddles of British public life is why David Beckham, a star former captain of the England soccer team, has never been knighted.Various reasons have been given over the years, including his complicated love life as a younger man when he had an affair with his PA, and his involvement in a tax-minimization scheme that was subsequently ruled illegal.In recent years, to these notions has been added his friendship with Prince Harry.However over the past few months