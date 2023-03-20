West Baltimore community mourns girl, 2 toddlers killed in fire

A west Baltimore community is mourning three children who died early Saturday in a rowhome fire. Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark told 11 News on Saturday that four people were trapped around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the second floor of a rowhome in the 3000 block of Brighton Street. Crews immediately went into a rescue operation and found a woman and three children. All were taken to a hospital in critical condition. All three children died from their injuries. The woman was identified on Monday as Joann Falcon. Fire officials identified the children on Monday as Kash Lawson, 2, Nasir Lawson, 1, and Skye Blue, 7.