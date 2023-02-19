West Baltimore community meeting brainstorms ways to change Highway to Nowhere

Reuters

Zelenskiy referred to several towns in Donbas, where fighting has been focused for months, saying "the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas - in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna - the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine's victory". Zelenskiy outlined the state of defense in other sectors after what he described as an "extended" meeting of the military command.