West Africa bloc sets deadlines for coup-hit states

STORY: At the summit in Accra, leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave Mali's military transitional government 12 to 16 months to arrange elections and offered Guinea's ruling junta a month to propose a timeline for democratic transition.

They also demanded Burkina Faso's interim leaders immediately release President Roch Kabore from house arrest and reduce the proposed 36 months for a transition to democracy. Otherwise, the country would face economic sanctions similar to those already slapped on Guinea and Mali.

West Africa has been rocked by two coups in Mali, one in Guinea and one in Burkina Faso since August 2020, offsetting its reputation as a model of democratic progress in Africa.

The 15-nation ECOWAS has been trying to bring power back into civilian hands and earlier imposed sanctions on Guinea and on Mali for dragging their feet on restoring constitutional order.