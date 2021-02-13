Wesley Matthews with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies
Wesley Matthews (Los Angeles Lakers) with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/12/2021
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 35 points and LeBron James had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' seventh consecutive victory, 115-105 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Kyle Kuzma had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, while Davis finished two points shy of his season high in his return from a two-game absence with an Achilles injury. Montrezl Harrell scored 14 points for Los Angeles, which extended its longest win streak in a year even after falling behind by 20 points in the first quarter. The Lakers rallied steadily in the second half, took control early in the fourth quarter and wrapped up a perfect five-game homestand — even managing to avoid tying an NBA record by playing a fourth consecutive overtime game. Ja Morant had 22 points and 10 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies' fifth loss in six games. Memphis is winless in three meetings with the Lakers this season. The Grizzlies hit 12 3-pointers after making a franchise-record 23 against Charlotte two nights earlier. Memphis opened the game with a 22-2 run, humiliating the champions in the first six minutes. The Lakers had their fourth straight terrible start on their homestand, but they took their first lead late in the third quarter. TIP-INS Grizzlies: Desmond Bane missed his first game of the season for personal reasons after scoring a career-high 18 points Wednesday. Bane wrote on Twitter earlier this week that his great-grandmother had died. ... De’Anthony Melton missed his third straight game with shoulder soreness. Lakers: Alex Caruso had two points and six assists in his return from a two-game absence with a hand injury. ... Harrell left the court early in the fourth quarter after a collision with Kuzma, but returned to the bench later. UP NEXT Grizzlies: At Kings on Sunday. Lakers: At Nuggets on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-115 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Joe Ingles tied his career high with 27 points as Utah won for the 17th time in 18 games to improve to an NBA-best 21-5. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, and Jordan Clarkson had 25. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 of his 29 points in the second half, but Milwaukee dropped its second straight game after a five-game win streak. Brook Lopez had 23 points, and Khris Middleton finished with 18. The Jazz led by as many as 21 when Mitchell fed Derrick Favours for an alley-oop layup to make it 89-68 with 3:39 left in the third quarter. Mitchell’s 3 sparked a 14-5 run to end the first half, and the Bucks never got the deficit within single digits again. The Bucks had scored at least 120 points in a franchise-record six straight games, but they often looked out of sync against the Jazz's multiple defensive looks. Antetokounmpo, guarded primarily by Royce O’Neale at 6-foot-6, scored only two points in the first half after a season-high 47 on Wednesday against Phoenix. That’s the fewest he’s had in a half since last season at Utah. Ingles had a career-high 20 points in the first half as the Jazz took a 69-52 lead. THIS TIME AROUND Utah knocked down a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in a 131-118 victory at Milwaukee on Jan. 8. This time, the Jazz got a lot of their points by driving to the basket and getting to the line. They went 14 for 38 from beyond the arc and 29 for 34 at the free-throw line. WORTH NOTING Bill Kennedy and Brian Forte were the only two officials on the court. Jonathan Sterling was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols. TIP-INS Bucks: Jrue Holiday sat out his third game in a row due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19. ... Pat Connaughton matched his career high with three steals. Jazz: Mike Conley missed his third consecutive game with a tight hamstring. ... The Jazz packed the paint all game on defence and picked up two defensive 3-second violations along the way. UP NEXT Bucks: Finish their six-game road trip on Sunday at Oklahoma City. Jazz: Host the Miami Heat on Saturday. Matthews Coles, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Justin Faulk had two goals and an assist, Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak to the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 victory Friday night. The quirks of a pandemic-altered season have pitted the Blues and Coyotes against each other for seven straight games, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history. Arizona won three of the first four, all in St. Louis. The Blues won the first of three in the desert behind Faulk’s big night and some spectacular saves by Binnington. Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored empty-net goals to seal it. Johan Larsson scored his first goal with Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots. The Blues and Coyotes both had games scheduled for this week shelved due to COVID-19 issues, setting up an unprecedented, non-playoff seven-game series. BRUINS 1, RANGERS 0 NEW YORK (AP) — Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves for his 51st shutout, Nick Ritchie scored in the second period and Boston beat New York for its fifth straight victory. East-leading Boston extended its points streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights. On Wednesday night, Boston beat New York 3-2 in overtime. Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row. The Associated Press
DENVER — Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rally for a 97-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Jamal Murray also scored 22 points and Michael Porter Jr. finished with 15 for the Nuggets, who trailed most of the game before winning their second straight. The Thunder were coming off two overtime losses to the Lakers in Los Angeles despite being shorthanded. Oklahoma City had just eight players available Wednesday and only nine Friday night. Justin Jackson led Oklahoma City with 20 points off the bench, and Al Horford and Hamidou Diallo had 16 each. The Thunder led by as many as 19 in the first half. After Denver cut it to nine early in the third, Oklahoma City built a 15-point advantage. Every time the Nuggets made a run, Oklahoma City had an answer — until the final minutes Porter sparked a 13-4 run to get Denver within 70-64 late in third quarter, but Jackson’s 3-pointer got the lead back to 12. The Nuggets made a big push in the fourth with Jokic on the bench, scoring seven straight to cut the deficit to three. Denver had a chance to tie or take the lead, but turned it over and Oklahoma City scored the next six to go ahead 89-81 with 4:28 left. The Nuggets scored the next 12 points, taking their first lead on Jokic’s jumper in the lane. Barton hit a 3-pointer and Denver sealed it at the line. TIP-INS Thunder: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his second straight game with a knee injury. He has missed four of the last six. ... Oklahoma City is 7-7 on the road. Nuggets: Guards Gary Harris (adductor strain) and P.J. Dozier (hamstring) will be on the upcoming four-game road trip that starts in Boston on Tuesday. Both have missed multiple games with their injuries. ... Denver did not attempt a free throw in the first half. UP NEXT Thunder: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Kelly, The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and embattled strength coach Chris Doyle parted ways Friday night, a few hours after a respected diversity group blasted the team and called the recent hiring “simply unacceptable.” Coach Urban Meyer said Doyle resigned and he accepted. “Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville,” Meyer said in a statement. “We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.” The Fritz Pollard Alliance, whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL, ripped Jacksonville's leadership, specifically Meyer, and said racist allegations at Iowa should have disqualified Doyle as a coaching candidate. "At a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, it is simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches,” the alliance said in a statement Friday. “Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of Black players. His conduct should be as disqualifying for the NFL as it was for University of Iowa. “Urban Meyer’s statement, `I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years,' reflects the good ol’ boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.” Meyer defended the hiring of Doyle on Thursday, saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.” Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after more than a dozen former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle denied the allegations. An investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence. A lawyer for 13 Black ex-Iowa football players has filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. Doyle is among the defendants. Meyer officially hired Doyle as Jacksonville’s director of sports performance — part of his 30-person staff — and said would assist the strength and conditioning and athletic training programs. Doyle served as Iowa’s strength and conditioning co-ordinator for more than two decades (1999-2019). “I feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position,” Meyer said. “I vet everyone on our staff, and like I said, the relationship goes back close to 20 years and a lot of hard questions asked, a lot of vetting involved with all our staff. We did a very good job vetting that one.” Meyer added that owner Shad Khan was involved with all of the “high-end hires,” including Doyle. “I know the person for close to 20 years and I can assure them there will be nothing of any sort in the Jaguar facility,” Meyer said. Hiring Doyle rekindled memories of Meyer protecting assistant coach Zach Smith for years at Ohio State. The Buckeyes suspended Meyer for three games shortly before the 2018 season for mishandling Smith’s misconduct that included domestic violence allegations, a drug problem and poor job performance. An investigation turned up “a pattern of troubling behaviour by Zach Smith: promiscuous and embarrassing sexual behaviour, drug abuse, truancy, dishonesty, financial irresponsibility, a possible NCAA violation, and a lengthy police investigation into allegations of criminal domestic violence and cybercrimes,” according to summary investigative findings released by the university. Meyer knew about at least some of the issues and did little, if anything, before finally firing Smith after his wife asked a judge for a protective order. Khan, the NFL's lone minority owner who has be the victim of racism, has an impeccable track record in regards to gender and racial diversity. He stood arm-in-arm with his players in London after President Donald Trump ripped national anthem protesters and he wrote an op-ed piece urging change in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
TORONTO — The busy Toronto Blue Jays agreed Friday to a minor league contract to keep second baseman Joe Panik, who will report to big league spring training. The 30-year-old hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary. Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays. Panik was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year. Toronto also announced big league spring training invites for a group that included pitchers A.J. Cole and Tim Mayza, and infielders Richard Ureña, Kevin Smith and Tyler White. Toronto has been among the busiest teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates, a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood and a $1.75 million, one-year contract with right-hander David Phelps. The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Gilles, The Associated Press