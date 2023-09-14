‘We weren’t allowed a voice’: Women arrested at Sarah Everard vigil describe ordeal
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man who is suing the RCMP claims he walked naked out of his shower to find a female uniformed Mountie standing in his bedroom. Kirk Forbes said the encounter in his Coquitlam home in June 2022 left him "shocked, confused and embarrassed." "I felt violated in my own home," he said in an interview Wednesday. "That's my safe place. It should always be that way." Mounties said in a news release issued Tuesday that the officers entered the home when they found that it a
“My son trusts his teachers,” his mother wrote in a Facebook post.
A British soldier who struck a man with an “elbow to the jaw” in a bar fight has been charged with second degree murder in Canada, police said.
Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, was killed in January on a crosswalk after she was struck by a patrol car
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared an apology video after their letters supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson went viral.
The boy was in the room with the body “for several hours,” detectives say.
Video showed U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver after she was accused of causing a disturbance during the show. Boebert was accused of “vaping, singing, causing a disturbance” during the September 10 performance at Buell Theatre, according to an incident report, and was eventually escorted out of the theater, the video showed. According to the incident report, ushers first attempted to inform Boebert of several complaints from other people in attendance for allegedly causing a disturbance. The footage was obtained by Scripps News and Denver7.
The "Single Soon" singer sneered at Chris Brown’s nomination The post Selena Gomez Says She’ll ‘Never Be a Meme Again’ After Her VMA Reactions Go Viral appeared first on TheWrap.
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised rel
A man and woman have been sentenced for their roles in the killing of a young mother of three from Athabasca, Alta.In April 2019, 25-year-old Nature Duperron was robbed and kidnapped by a group of people in Edmonton. Pinned to the floor of a truck, she was driven hundreds of kilometres west of the city. She was forcibly injected with fentanyl before being left to die outside of Hinton, Alta."These were brutal and senseless crimes amounting to a prolonged torture of an innocent victim who thought
Stephen Hardy used his teenage victim as a ‘puppet or sex object’, the judge said during sentencing.
TORONTO — The British army says one of its soldiers has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Toronto. Toronto police said earlier this week that they charged Craig Gibson, of the United Kingdom, with second-degree murder in the death of a 38-year-old man in downtown Toronto. In response to questions about the suspect, a British army spokesman confirmed that a British soldier was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Toronto. Toronto police say they responded to call
“They used their power for their own profit and their own gain.”
Surrey PoliceThe five living children of a man who fled to Pakistan before the battered body of his 10-year-old daughter was found by British police weeks ago have been located in their grandfather’s home, according to Pakistani authorities.The children, aged between one and 13 years old, were found during a police raid on Monday in the small city of Jhelum. Their grandfather told Sky News that he had felt a “duty to protect” the children, who had been living with him since being brought to Paki
Craig Gibson has appeared in court after the alleged assault in Toronto.
The 33-year-old zookeeper, who was not named, suffered chest injuries during the incident Tuesday morning
After her sentencing Wednesday, Yvonne St Cyr was defiant on social media. She said that in prison, she’d teach women how to “become free individuals.”
Crown prosecutors continued to play hours of video during the seventh day of trial for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, organizers of the self-described "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa who are facing criminal charges for the role they played in the 2022 protests.But the recordings are not being submitted as evidence right now because the judge overseeing the matter has yet to determine if Crown prosecutors will be able to rely on them and other evidence pulled from social media to build their case. Lich
Police vehicles could be seen at the terminal where the plane carrying the trio landed.
The man shot and killed by RCMP last month following reports of a stolen vehicle in Revelstoke, B.C., was a young Indigenous man trying to get home to Manitoba in time for his son's birthday, according to his sister.Garry Pashe Jr., 23, a member of the Long Plain First Nation, was visiting B.C. to help a relative move back to Portage La Prairie, Man., Mellisa Pashe told CBC News. She said her brother was "a vibrant kid ... always smiling, always happy." Garry loved to work on his motorcycle and