‘We weren’t allowed a voice’: Women arrested at Sarah Everard vigil describe ordeal

Video showed U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver after she was accused of causing a disturbance during the show. Boebert was accused of “vaping, singing, causing a disturbance” during the September 10 performance at Buell Theatre, according to an incident report, and was eventually escorted out of the theater, the video showed. According to the incident report, ushers first attempted to inform Boebert of several complaints from other people in attendance for allegedly causing a disturbance. The footage was obtained by Scripps News and Denver7.