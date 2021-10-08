'We're still learning each other': Svi Mykhailiuk isn't worried about the Raptors' loss to the Sixers

Svi Mykhailiuk realizes this is just the second game of the preseason, but he's already happy with how well the Raptors are gelling.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories