Were Russian images of voter fraud...fraudulent?

Since Russian parliamentary elections, dozens of videos have been circulating online claiming to show incidents of fraud. Our journalists contacted a man appearing in one video - he says he was prevented from participating in vote counting. BBC's Russian language service claims that through facial recongition technology, they have ascertained actors participated in a video shown by the Electoral Commission. That video was meant to show how fake scenes of voter fraud were being manufactured.

