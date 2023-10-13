'We're not waiting for something to happen': 2 suburbs increase security
Law enforcement agencies in Northeast Ohio are stepping up security after a former Hamas leader called for a "Day of Rage."
Law enforcement agencies in Northeast Ohio are stepping up security after a former Hamas leader called for a "Day of Rage."
Barbara McQuade explained why the former president now has a critical decision to make in his election interference case, which could end with even more scrutiny.
Donald Trump's top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” to his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would've padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday. Trump Organization Assistant Vice President Patrick Birney told Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to beef up his bottom line. Trump is expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen is scheduled to take the witness stand.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty ImagesFrenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.The attack in France, which killed at least one person, was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Local media reported that the 20-year-old assailant—a Chechen who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “All
The ex-president spouted old falsehoods and a brand-new misspelling to rant in all caps about the Middle East violence.
Ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg got $2M in Trump Org severance. And $2M happened to be his fine last year after he kept Trump safe in a NY tax-fraud trial.
‘We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,’ says communications minister
‘He put us on those sites because he cared about work ethic.’ ex-president’s middle son remembers
Neil Cavuto also hit Virginia Rep. Bob Good with a blunt reminder.
Moscow hasn't taken a break like this for the last six months.
The former president’s claim about his successor is somewhat new ― but is underpinned by some of his unsavory pre-presidency rhetoric.
Russia has suffered heavy losses in a large-scale armoured assault to encircle a strategically important town in Ukraine’s eastern Donestsk region, open source analysis has shown.
Fox NewsSean Hannity and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into a tense discussion about Israel Thursday after the Fox News host asked the 2024 hopeful to defend comments he made on the topic in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.Ramaswamy accused Republicans of having “selective moral outrage” at the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and claimed that some who advocate a more forceful military response are swayed by financial incentives.“The selective nature of ignori
(Bloomberg) -- The Republican leaders of two national security committees called for dramatic action to overcome the standoff in the election of a US House speaker, which has left the chamber paralyzed and unable to address aid to Israel or conduct any other business.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Vows Retaliation; Saudi Deal on HoldTop House Republican Wants Help From Democrats to Pick a SpeakerNYC Boosts Security Ahead of ‘All Out for Palestine’ ProtestWider War in Middle Eas
Queen Rania of Jordan made a statement on her Instagram on the ongoing Israel-Gaza war – see what King Abdullah II's wife had to say
Allison Zaucha/The Washington Post via Getty Former Trump campaign aide Jessica Denson scored a long-fought and sweeping victory over her ex-boss on Thursday, when a federal judge voided the 2016 campaign’s nondisclosure agreement as overly restrictive. In addition to awarding Denson her settlement—$450,000 in legal fees to her defense team, and a $25,000 incentive fee to Denson as the representative for the class action—the ruling frees every member of the 2016 campaign from the agreement, allo
It shows just how weird the GOP has become under the former president, argued the "Late Night" comedian.
The “Late Show” host mocked the former president after he slammed technical issues at a Florida speech on Wednesday.
North Korea will soon be able to deploy enough nuclear missiles to overcome US defences, a congressional report has warned.
Russia mounted one of its biggest assault in months on the village of Avdiivka, but Ukraine so far appears to be repelling it.
‘Name one Democrat from Congress that trusts Jim Jordan,’ CNN’s Jake Tapper challenges Nancy Mace