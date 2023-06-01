'We're Going to Be Famous!' Man Startled by Bear While Relaxing at Home

A black bear cub gave a man a shock while he was relaxing at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday, May 31.

David Oppenheimer’s home security video shows the curious bear cautiously approach him while he is scrolling his phone. Oppenheimer jumps in surprise once he notices the bear, and then quickly regains his composure.

“The bear was almost at my feet before I saw the yearling cub,” Oppenheimer wrote in his video description.

“Hi bear, we’re going to be famous,” Oppenheimer says trying to calm the animal.

Oppenheimer then starts recording the event on his phone, as the bear moves past the seat he was sitting on and inspects a cup of coffee.

“Please don’t drink my coffee,” he pleads with the bear.

It’s not the first time Oppenheimer has been shocked by a home visit from a bear. He went viral in April when a different bear strolled into the same carport.

Oppenheimer told Storyful that bears often frequent his Asheville neighborhood and that he regularly captures bear photos from his home.

“I thought that I would see any approaching bears ahead of time so that we could avoid any close encounters. Apparently my peripheral vision is not reliable when it comes to a quiet slow-moving bear,” he told Storyful. Credit: David Oppenheimer via Storyful