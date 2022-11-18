We're 'cautious' about current 'Fed-speak' -investment strategist

STORY: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins on Friday (Nov. 18) said that, with little evidence price pressures are waning, the Fed may need to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike as it seeks to get inflation under control.

On Thursday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard set off equity declines when he said the Fed needs to keep raising interest rates given that its tightening so far "had only limited effects on observed inflation."