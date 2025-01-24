Wendell Carter Jr. rises to block the shot
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview Championship Week of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep into Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs. They also preview the Shrine Bowl and take a look into the mailbag.
Giannis was the leading vote-getter among NBA fans for the second consecutive year.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
In a letter to his fellow players, Thomas implored them to do on-course interviews in the middle of play in order to show fans their personalities.
Ben Shelton has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he'll have to beat the No. 1 tennis player in the world to get there.
The Buckeyes are +450 to go back-to-back.
With the 2024 season officially over, it's not too early to look ahead to 2025.
Monday brought plenty of developments for fantasy managers. Dan Titus covers the top performances, duds and adds to consider.
The Buckeyes were the first team to win the College Football Playoff in 2015. Ten years later, Ohio State is the first team to win the 12-team playoff.
The reeling Warriors have now gone 9-18 since a 12-3 start and fallen to the outside looking in at the Western Conference play-in race.
Kirk Herbstreit reached for a tissue and got emotional when talking about the Buckeyes' win on ESPN on Monday night.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?