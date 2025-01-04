Wendell Carter Jr. with the flush

A Rockets shootaround went very wrong.
Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most important: what seven arms, including Sasaki, are still available?
Goodbye 2024, hello 2025. With the new year only three days into existence, Kevin O'Connor is joined by Yahoo Sports contributor Tom Haberstroh to conjure up ten wild predictions for the remaining 363 days.
Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
After a season of analyzing players who made or broke our lineups, Tera Roberts looks at the full picture.
Who will challenge Scottie Scheffler? And when will we see Tiger Woods?
We're into 2025, ladies and gents! Dan Titus looks into his crystal ball to see what could happen during the rest of the fantasy basketball season.
With the 2024 fantasy football season in the books, Dalton Del Don looks ahead to next season with his early rankings.
Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, was honored by sports leagues and teams within his native Georgia.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Larry Nance Jr. injured his hand during Atlanta's win over the Miami Heat on Saturday.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Michael Penix Jr. has a rookie season to finish and a wedding to plan.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Scott Pianowski highlights several strong rookie performances in Week 17, which will surely end up dictating many fantasy title matchups.
Beck underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow this week after injuring it during the SEC title game.
Shedeur Sanders apparently knows where he's going. Do the Giants?
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Watson is set to carry cap hits of $72.9 million for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.