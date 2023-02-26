Wendell Carter Jr. with an alley oop vs the Indiana Pacers

Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
How Vincent, Lowry compare as Heat starters
The Lakers have 22 games remaining after a big win over Golden State on Thursday, and the left-for-dead team suddenly looks like a playoff contender.
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
Pacers center Myles Turner enjoyed one of the best offensive games of his career, but the Celtics' All-Star duo denied him a victory in OT.
Almost two years ago LeBron James became part owner of the Red Sox parent company, Fenway Sports Group. It's one of James' most important moves.
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
If you haven't heard of college standout basketball Antoine Davis, you're not alone. But for basketball fans, it's clearly time to start brushing up. Davis is on the cusp of breaking one of the most unbreakable records of all time: Pistol Pete ...
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he doubts point guard D'Angelo Russell will be able to play Sunday against the Mavericks because of a sprained right ankle.
Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.
Russell Westbrook enjoyed an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Chicago.
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue didn’t waste much time seeing how well Westbrook would mesh with his new team. Westbrook’s Clippers debut was overshadowed in what ended up being the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. Lue was pleased with Westbrook’s debut despite him having only two practices with the Clippers before the game.
Los Angeles Lakers (28-32, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-29, sixth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles take the court. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game and James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.The Mavericks are 24-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by
Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-30, ninth in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Klay Thompson scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-101 win against the Houston Rockets.The Warriors are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Timberwolves have gone 22-19 against Wes
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.
Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting and the Chicago Bulls drubbed the Brooklyn Nets 131-87 on Friday night to snap a six-game skid. Chicago held Brooklyn to a season low in points; its previous worst was 92 in a loss to Boston in December. Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond each had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls.
Chris Boucher's monster slam against the Pelicans was only one of his many thunderous jams in his NBA career. He discussed his best dunks on the latest episode of Hustle Play.
