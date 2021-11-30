Wendell Carter Jr. with an alley oop vs the Philadelphia 76ers

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry scored 24 points, Tobias Harris had 17 and the Philadelphia 76ers needed free throws in the final minute to beat the four-win Orlando Magic 101-96 on Monday night. The Magic showed grit in a fiery second half and rallied from 16 down to tie it 93-all on Mo Bamba's dunk with 57 seconds left. The Magic bench erupted with the team on the brink of upset. The Sixers just hung on from the line. Ty Maxey made two for the lead, Joel Embiid hit 3 of 4 and Maxey added two mo