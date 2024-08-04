Wenceel Pérez walks it off for the Tigers
Wenceel Pérez ropes an RBI single over the head to Hunter Renfroe to clinch a 6-5 walk-off win over the Royals
WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, is taking place Saturday night at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The card features seven matches, six of which are for championships.
Crawford faces Madrimov for a chance to win a world title in a fourth weight class after winning belts at lightweight and becoming undisputed champion at super lightweight and welterweight.
Chase Budinger and Miles Evans rolled over Australia on Saturday night to make the beach volleyball knockout round.
Dearica Hamby dropped nine points on Saturday night to push the United States past China for a second time in a matter of hours.
Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday, holding off Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She punctuated her Paris Games with her 14th career medal and ninth gold.
The U.S. won swimming’s mixed medley relay here at the 2024 Olympics, recovering from a flop at Tokyo 2021 to beat Australia, China and Great Britain here in Paris.
Nedoroscik proved he is no one-hit wonder.
Crouser won with a throw of 22.90 meters while teammate Joe Kovacs took the silver.
Hill's guaranteed money is close to that of Justin Jefferson's $110 million.
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.
Blake Snell threw 114 pitches while completing the no-hitter on Friday night in Cincinnati.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
The Frenchman collected his fourth individual gold of the Paris Games.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
The Hall of Fame Game was called late in the third quarter after storms battered the Canton, Ohio, area on Thursday night.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Canadian wunderkind Summer McIntosh continued her ascent to the top of swimming with gold in the women’s 200-meter butterfly.
Kate Douglass, an understated star from the University of Virginia, touched in 2:19.24, setting an American record and clinching Team USA's fourth swimming gold of these Games.