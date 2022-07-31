Wembley Erupts in Cheers as England Wins Women's Euro Final
London’s Wembley Stadium erupted in cheers as England’s Lionesses emerged victorious in the Women’s Euro 2022 on Sunday, July 31.
England beat Germany 2-1 despite trailing the Germans in key stats. A goal from forward Chloe Kelly in the 111th minute put the Lionesses ahead in extra time.
Prince William congratulated the team via Twitter: “Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations! W”
Video filmed by Dr Amit Verma shows a jubilant crowd at Wembley when the final whistle was blown. Fans can be heard singing “Three Lions (It’s Coming Home).” Credit: @APirloV via Storyful