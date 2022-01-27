Welsh Police Rescue Buck Tangled in Rope Swing

Two Dyfed-Powys Police officers rescued a buck whose antlers were tangled up in a rope swing near Welshpool, Wales, as seen in footage released on Thursday, January 27.

A member of the public called Dyfed-Powys Police to report a deer in distress near Welshpool on Sunday afternoon, January 23, according to police.

Two members of the Powys Roads Policing Unit, Officer Marcus Wright and Officer Dave Wilkinson, investigated the call and found the deer lurching around, swinging in the air by its antlers, and frothing at the mouth. According to a police statement, the officers used a pair of first-aid scissors to cut the deer free.

This video released by Dyfed-Powys Police shows the “exhausted” animal being freed.

Officer Wright said, “As animal lovers, it was great to see, and a very rewarding experience for us both.” Credit: Dyfed-Powys Police via Storyful