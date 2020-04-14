Welsh Family Surprises Nurse Mum With Confetti Cannons

The Lake family has made a habit of greeting their mother, Lynne, in special ways as she returns home from her shifts as an NHS nurse at a hospital in Ewloe, Wales.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lynne has been welcomed home with a standing ovation,, a serenade and a balloon surprise, but nothing caught her as off guard as the confetti cannons her family shot into the air as she got out of her car on April 7.

A video recorded by Lynne’s daughter Zoe shows the family crouched down, hiding next to a car in their driveway as Lynne can be seen reversing into the next spot over.

Once Lynne gets out of her vehicle and closes the driver side door, her sons and husband jump up from their hidden positions and set off confetti cannons as Lynne stands, stunned.

Lynne’s son Jonathan posted the video to Twitter captioned, “The wind just took the confetti in the complete other direction but hey, it’s the thought that counts. Sure did give her a fright!”

Even though things may not have gone exactly according to plan, the Lake family was still able to make their mother smile and show appreciation for her hard work. Credit: Zoe Lake via Storyful