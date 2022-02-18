Welsh Dog Almost Blown Away as Deadly Storm Eunice Brings Dangerous Winds to UK

A small dog stood its ground against fierce wind gusts in Caernarfon in North Wales, on February 18, as Storm Eunice was starting to affect the area.

This footage, filmed by Lib Hough, shows the dog’s ears and fur flapping furiously in the wind.

The Met Office issued rare red weather warnings on Friday as Storm Eunice brought wind speeds up to 122 mph.

At least four people were killed in the UK and Ireland during the storm as of Friday night. Credit: Lib Hough via Storyful