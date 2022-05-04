Wells Fargo Bets: PGA heads to Maryland

Pamela Maldonado gets you set for the Wells Fargo Championship from Potomac, Maryland. Will the favorites continue to cash or will a long-shot take home the title? Pam has a couple of leans for your choosing.

