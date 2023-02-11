Wellington dad with terminal brain cancer hoping Tim McGraw helps him record wedding video for daughters

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines on Thursday faced harsh criticism from U.S. senators at a hearing investigating the airline's meltdown that disrupted travel plans for 2 million customers, with one lawmaker calling the situation an "unmitigated disaster." Senators recounted to Southwest a litany of horrendous travel stories: People missing funerals and holiday gatherings, passengers forced to drive for 17 or more hours across the country after flights were canceled and cancer patients who could not get treatment. The airline and its pilot union offered sharply contrasting reasons for the low-cost carrier's massive travel disruptions.