'Get Well Soon': Trump Supporters Wish President Well in Staten Island

President Donald Trump’s supporters went ahead with a planned rally in Staten Island on Saturday, October 3, as the president remained in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ralliers hosted by the Staten Island Republican Party gathered outside the Charleston neighborhood Regal Cinema on Saturday afternoon with flags and banners supporting Trump.

State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis shared this video on Twitter of the crowd in Staten Island saying, “Get well soon.”

Trump’s symptoms were described as mild. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also told reporters that the president’s condition was “very concerning.”

On October 3, Trump tweeted on Saturday acknowledging the “amazing” staff at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was expected remain for a few days. Credit: Nicole Malliotakis via Storyful