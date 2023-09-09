Well-known Holocaust survivor who lived in San Diego for decades dies
Well-known Holocaust survivor Fanny Lebovits, who was a longtime San Diego resident, died this week, according to the Congregation Beth El synagogue.
Well-known Holocaust survivor Fanny Lebovits, who was a longtime San Diego resident, died this week, according to the Congregation Beth El synagogue.
A Delta plane had to U-turn due to a "biohazard issue." When social media found out what happened, the jokes began — but not everyone found it funny.
We couldn't have expected this.
Georgia Fualaau — one of Vili Fualaau's two daughters with late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau — spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about her pregnancy
The 'Sister Wives' star also introduced the idea of "sacred loneliness" in a plural marriage, which Christine laughed at and Janelle called "so dumb"
The star was discussing a recent Reddit post from a pregnant woman asking for advice on wedding dress codes.
A woman posted photos of her wedding that featured guests dressed all in black. Some thought it was classy, while others said it gave "funeral vibes."
The influencer shared photos showing how her body has changed over the years in her marriage.
The actor and his wife — who wed in 2012 — are already parents to two girls
These former couples have all taken trips following their splits
Amid reports that Joe and Sophie have split, sources said that he has been caring for their children "pretty much all of the time." But would that have even been mentioned if it was Sophie?
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge and prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer's request. The family of Harris Wolobah held a vigil Friday, a week after his death on Sept. 1, to remember the basketball-loving 10th grader while they await the results of an autopsy to determine what killed him. Wolobah’s
The 'Property Brothers' star proposed to the 'New Girl' alum last month in Scotland
In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the NBA free agent claimed his father has been absent from his younger brother Amari's life, leaving him as the closest family member
According to investigators, Melissa Damron locked her son out of the car and drove away as he chased her, before he fell into the road and was run over.
Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to her grandmother, the late Queen, in an emotional message to mark one year since the monarch's death…
From his rise to fame as O.J. Simpson’s defense attorney to the emotional tributes his daughters have shared about his life, here’s everything to know about the late Kardashian family patriarch
Police say the driver of the SUV left the scene and remains on the loose.
The creator of the 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' franchise had the romantic encounter under a full moon at an outdoor restaurant in Greece
The King of Queen of Bhutan have confirmed the exciting news that they have welcomed a baby girl
To celebrate their wedding, the 'Bullet Train' actress shared special snapshots of her romantic festivities with her director husband